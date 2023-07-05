Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    French CO Visit [Image 13 of 17]

    French CO Visit

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adonica Munoz 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Capt. Laurent Saunois, right, commanding officer, French Navy frigate Languedoc (D653), observes flight operations from the island of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during a ship visit, July 9, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adonica Munoz)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 06:34
    Photo ID: 7918361
    VIRIN: 230709-N-VQ693-1179
    Resolution: 3968x2645
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Adriatic Sea
    naval aviation
    distinguished visitors
    DV ops

