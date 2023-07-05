Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce adds extra firepower to 405th AFSB capabilities [Image 2 of 2]

    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce adds extra firepower to 405th AFSB capabilities

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    07.18.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Marc Bourdeau, an Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce employee with the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, conducts a basic issue item inventory on an M113 Armored Personnel Carrier at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany. Bourdeau is a quality assurance specialist with Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim while on AECW status, but his regular job is located at Tobyhanna Army Depot, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Grimm)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
