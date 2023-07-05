Polish distinguished visitors observe flight operations on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), July 17, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2023 Date Posted: 07.18.2023 03:32 Photo ID: 7918302 VIRIN: 230717-N-CO784-3106 Resolution: 4118x2941 Size: 1.47 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Distinguished Visitors [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.