Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Distinguished Visitors [Image 4 of 9]

    Distinguished Visitors

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Mr. Mark Brzezinski, right, U.S. Ambassador to Poland, and Cmdr. Matthew Zublic, assigned to American Legation, U.S. Naval Attaché to Poland, observe flight operations on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), July 17, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 03:32
    Photo ID: 7918297
    VIRIN: 230717-N-CO784-3393
    Resolution: 4012x2866
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Distinguished Visitors [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Distinguished Visitors
    Distinguished Visitors
    Distinguished Visitors
    Distinguished Visitors
    Distinguished Visitors
    Distinguished Visitors
    Distinguished Visitors
    Distinguished Visitors
    Distinguished Visitors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT