U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 336th Fighter Generation Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, prepare an F-15E Strike Eagle for takeoff in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Tsuiki Air Base, Japan, July 12, 2023. July 12, 2023. NE 23-2 provides interoperability training that is vital to the successful accomplishment of future joint, multinational endeavors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Date Posted: 07.18.2023 02:05 Photo ID: 7918227 VIRIN: 230711-F-PN902-1495 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.33 MB Location: JAPAN AIR SELF-DEFENSE FORCE TSUIKI AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.