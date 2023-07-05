Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 1 of 6]

    Northern Edge 23-2

    JAPAN AIR SELF-DEFENSE FORCE TSUIKI AIR BASE, JAPAN

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Morris from the 336th Fighter Generation Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, prepares an F-15E Strike Eagle for takeoff in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Tsuiki Air Base, Japan, July 12, 2023. NE 23-2 is a dynamic exercise that will utilize several platforms to test command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 02:05
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

