U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Morris from the 336th Fighter Generation Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, prepares an F-15E Strike Eagle for takeoff in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Tsuiki Air Base, Japan, July 12, 2023. NE 23-2 is a dynamic exercise that will utilize several platforms to test command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 02:05
|Photo ID:
|7918226
|VIRIN:
|230711-F-PN902-1473
|Resolution:
|4537x3019
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|JAPAN AIR SELF-DEFENSE FORCE TSUIKI AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT