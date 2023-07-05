Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Empire State New York facilitates Educators Orientation Visit [Image 12 of 12]

    NTAG Empire State New York facilitates Educators Orientation Visit

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cory Asato 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 13, 2023) – Gunner's Mate 1st Class Nathan A. Fontaine, right, an instructor at Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes, serves as line coach for educators from across the country and Navy Talent Acquisition (NTAG) Empire State New York Sailors, in a fire arms training simulator at Gunner's Mate "A" School during a visit to Naval Station Great Lakes accession training sites. The visit included touring facilities and engaged with Sailors at Naval Education and Training Command schools for surface warfare, combat systems and advanced swim preparation, including observing the latest in modernized training methods for hands-on and other virtual reality simulations. The EOV is a program facilitated by NTAG which aims to promote the Navy to key community influencers in the education field. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cory Asato)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 01:55
    Photo ID: 7918192
    VIRIN: 230713-N-OO032-1272
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 787.72 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Empire State New York facilitates Educators Orientation Visit [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Cory Asato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Educators Orientation Visit
    EOV
    NTAG
    Navy Talent Acquisition Group
    SCSTC GL

