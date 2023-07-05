NTAG Empire State New York facilitates Educators Orientation Visit

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 13, 2023) – Educators from across the country and Navy Talent Acquisition (NTAG) Empire State New York Sailors load M-9 pistols in a MILO firearms training simulator at Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes Gunner's Mate "A" School during a visit to Naval Station Great Lakes accession training sites. The visit included touring facilities and engaged with Sailors at Naval Education and Training Command schools for surface warfare, combat systems and advanced swim preparation, including observing the latest in modernized training methods for hands-on and other virtual reality simulations. The EOV is a program facilitated by NTAG which aims to promote the Navy to key community influencers in the education field. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cory Asato)

