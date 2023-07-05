Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Canberra Arrives Sydney for Commissioning [Image 3 of 3]

    SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Julie Ann Ripley 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Australia welcomed the USS Canberra to Sydney Harbour, with HMAS Canberra guiding the Independence-variant littoral combat ship to berth alongside Fleet Base East ahead of the formal commissioning on 22 July. The crews of HMAS Canberra and USS Canberra will focus on joint activities during commissioning week, including playing sport, ship tours and sharing their countries' culture and traditions. This ceremonial commissioning emphasizes the more than 100 years of mateship built on friendship, history, democracy, and respect. The two countries have fought side-by-side in every major conflict since World War I. Canberra’s namesake is a reminder of the shared responsibility the U.S. and Australia have to each other as allies.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Canberra Arrives Sydney for Commissioning [Image 3 of 3], by Julie Ann Ripley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

