230715-N-TT059-1479 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 15, 2023) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Austin Caswell reloads an M240B machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). Sterett, operating with USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) under Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. Integrated exercises prepare our Sailors to respond quickly. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lily Gebauer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2023 Date Posted: 07.17.2023 23:17 Photo ID: 7918100 VIRIN: 230715-N-TT059-1479 Resolution: 6482x3646 Size: 1.52 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Sterett Live-Fire Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Lily Gebauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.