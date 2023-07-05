Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Sterett Live-Fire Exercise [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Sterett Live-Fire Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lily Gebauer 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    230715-N-TT059-1455 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 15, 2023) Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Omar Delgado fires an M240B machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). Sterett, operating with USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) under Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. Integrated exercises prepare our Sailors to respond quickly. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lily Gebauer)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 23:18
    Photo ID: 7918098
    VIRIN: 230715-N-TT059-1455
    Resolution: 5119x2879
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Sterett Live-Fire Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Lily Gebauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Live fire
    USS Sterett
    DDG 104
    GUNEX
    CSG 1

