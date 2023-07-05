20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Makes Final Visit to Korea

Gen. Mark Milley, 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the highest-ranking military officer in the United States, gives a moment of silence in honor those who have fought and even given their lives during the Korean War, War Memorial of Korea, Seoul, Republic of Korea, July 15, 2023. Milley visited the Republic of Korea for the last time while in the position and assessed the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and in the region.



(U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Almon J. Bate, July 15, 2023)

