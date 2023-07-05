Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Makes Final Visit to Korea [Image 10 of 11]

    20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Makes Final Visit to Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Almon Bate 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Gen. Mark Milley, 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the highest-ranking military officer in the United States, gives a moment of silence in honor those who have fought during the Korean War, War Memorial of Korea, Seoul, Republic of Korea, July 15, 2023. Milley visited the Republic of Korea for the last time while in the position and assessed the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and in the region.

    (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Almon J. Bate, July 15, 2023)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    #joint chiefs of staff
    #korean war
    #republic of korea
    #korean war veterans
    #war memorial of Korea
    #wmok

