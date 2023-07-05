U.S. Army V Corps welcomes Polish Minister of Defense to Fort Knox

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond S. Harris, V Corps command sergeant major, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, V Corps commanding general, and Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak converse near Fort Knox's welcome sign, Fort Knox, Kentucky, July 17, 2023. Błaszczak is visiting V Corps to attend V Corps' Victory Honors ceremony on July 18 for Polish Maj. Gen. Adam Joks, outgoing deputy commanding general of interoperability, and Maj. Gen. Maciej W. Jablonski, incoming deputy commanding general of interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Klecan)

