    U.S. Army V Corps welcomes Polish Minister of Defense to Fort Knox [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Army V Corps welcomes Polish Minister of Defense to Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Spc. Devin Klecan 

    Victory Corps

    From Left: Polish Land Forces Maj. Gen. Adam Joks, V Corps Deputy Commanding General of Interoperability, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond S. Harris, V Corps command sergeant major, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, U.S. Army V Corps commanding general, and Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak pose for a photo near Fort Knox's welcome sign, Fort Knox, Kentucky, July 17, 2023. Błaszczak is visiting V Corps to attend V Corps' Victory Honors ceremony on July 18 for Polish Maj. Gen. Adam Joks, outgoing deputy commanding general of interoperability, and Maj. Gen. Maciej W. Jablonski, incoming deputy commanding general of interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Klecan)

