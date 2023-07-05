Soldiers participate in Building Strong and Ready Teams event during weekend battle assembly

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Tony-James Beyer, assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command Staff Judge Advocate office, participates in an exercise during the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command Chaplain's office Building Strong and Ready Teams event, at the headquarters battle

assembly, July 15, 2023. The four-hour block of training, formerly known as Strong Bonds, now is unit-focused and builds on Soldier-to-Soldier relationships to grow resiliency, camaraderie, and be a force multiplier.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

Date Taken: 07.15.2023
Location: ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, US