    Soldiers participate in Building Strong and Ready Teams event during weekend battle assembly [Image 2 of 3]

    Soldiers participate in Building Strong and Ready Teams event during weekend battle assembly

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz 

    85th Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Tony-James Beyer, assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command Staff Judge Advocate office, participates in an exercise during the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command Chaplain's office Building Strong and Ready Teams event, at the headquarters battle
    assembly, July 15, 2023. The four-hour block of training, formerly known as Strong Bonds, now is unit-focused and builds on Soldier-to-Soldier relationships to grow resiliency, camaraderie, and be a force multiplier.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 18:30
    Photo ID: 7917785
    VIRIN: 230715-A-XY199-1007
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers participate in Building Strong and Ready Teams event during weekend battle assembly [Image 3 of 3], by SSG David Lietz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

