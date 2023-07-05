U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gregory Poulos conducts a brief during the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command Chaplain's office Building Strong and Ready Teams event, at the headquarters battle assembly, July 15, 2023. The four-hour block of training, formerly known as Strong Bonds, now is unit-focused and builds on Soldier-to-Soldier relationships to grow resiliency, camaraderie, and be a force multiplier.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 18:30
|Photo ID:
|7917784
|VIRIN:
|230715-A-XY199-1005
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|946.19 KB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers participate in Building Strong and Ready Teams event during weekend battle assembly [Image 3 of 3], by SSG David Lietz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT