Soldiers participate in Building Strong and Ready Teams event during weekend battle assembly

U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gregory Poulos conducts a brief during the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command Chaplain's office Building Strong and Ready Teams event, at the headquarters battle assembly, July 15, 2023. The four-hour block of training, formerly known as Strong Bonds, now is unit-focused and builds on Soldier-to-Soldier relationships to grow resiliency, camaraderie, and be a force multiplier.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

Date Taken: 07.15.2023 Location: ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, US