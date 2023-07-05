355th Medical Group change of command

U.S. Air Force Col. Jennifer Bein, center, 355th Medical Group incoming commander, and her husband, Lt. Col. Eric Bein, left, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) division chief, meet Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker, right, 355th Wing command chief, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, July 14, 2023. As the 355th MDG commander, Col. Jennifer Bein will be responsible for the direct delivery of healthcare to more than 56,000 beneficiaries in the Davis-Monthan community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

