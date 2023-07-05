Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    355th Medical Group change of command [Image 5 of 5]

    355th Medical Group change of command

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jennifer Bein, center, 355th Medical Group incoming commander, and her husband, Lt. Col. Eric Bein, left, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) division chief, meet Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker, right, 355th Wing command chief, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, July 14, 2023. As the 355th MDG commander, Col. Jennifer Bein will be responsible for the direct delivery of healthcare to more than 56,000 beneficiaries in the Davis-Monthan community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 18:20
    Photo ID: 7917768
    VIRIN: 230714-F-KQ087-1050
    Resolution: 4241x2822
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th Medical Group change of command [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    355th Medical Group change of command
    355th Medical Group change of command
    355th Medical Group change of command
    355th Medical Group change of command
    355th Medical Group change of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Commander
    Change of command
    DM
    Desert Lightning Team
    355th MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT