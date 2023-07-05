U.S. Air Force Col. Jennifer Bein, 355th Medical Group incoming commander, assumes command of the 355th MDG during a change of command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 14, 2023. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit or command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 18:20
|Photo ID:
|7917767
|VIRIN:
|230714-F-KQ087-1037
|Resolution:
|5492x3654
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 355th Medical Group change of command [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
