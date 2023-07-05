355th Medical Group change of command

U.S. Air Force Col. Jennifer Bein, 355th Medical Group incoming commander, assumes command of the 355th MDG during a change of command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 14, 2023. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit or command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

Date Taken: 07.14.2023
Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US