U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jacoby Madden, 74th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons section chief, poses for an official photo, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 13, 2023. As of June 1, 2023, Madden is the new Air and Space Force Association South Georgia chapter president. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 15:46
|Photo ID:
|7917374
|VIRIN:
|230713-F-TT702-1001
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AFA South Georgia gains new president [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Rachel Coates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFA South Georgia gains new president
Air Combat Command
Moody Air Force Base
LEAVE A COMMENT