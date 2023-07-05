Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFA South Georgia gains new president [Image 1 of 2]

    AFA South Georgia gains new president

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jacoby Madden, 74th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons section chief, poses for an official photo, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 13, 2023. As of June 1, 2023, Madden is the new Air and Space Force Association South Georgia chapter president. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

    This work, AFA South Georgia gains new president [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Rachel Coates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

