    AFA South Georgia gains new president [Image 2 of 2]

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Nick Lacey, retired South Georgia chapter Air and Space Force Association president, awards Mathew North, Lowndes High School engineering and technology instructor, with a South Georgia, AFA, Outstanding STEM Teacher-of-the-Year Award 2021 at Lowndes High School. Lacey stepped down as president of AFA, South Georgia after 17 years. (Courtesy photo)

