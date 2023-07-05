Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talisman Sabre 23 Port Operations [Image 4 of 8]

    Talisman Sabre 23 Port Operations

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Capt. Kyle Abraham 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct aircraft loading operations in preparation for Exercise Talisman Sabre 23 at the Port of Tacoma, Wash. on May 3, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Kyle Abraham, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 14:19
    Photo ID: 7917037
    VIRIN: 230503-A-OE827-7777
    Resolution: 5455x3637
    Size: 9.39 MB
    Location: TACOMA, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Talisman Sabre 23 Port Operations [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Kyle Abraham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    soldier
    port operations
    black hawk
    soldiers
    apache
    talisman sabre 23

