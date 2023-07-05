Talisman Sabre 23 Port Operations

Soldiers assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct aircraft loading operations in preparation for Exercise Talisman Sabre 23 at the Port of Tacoma, Wash. on May 3, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Kyle Abraham, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

