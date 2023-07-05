Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forged by Fire: NNSY Forge Shop Develops Tools for Local Firefighters [Image 3 of 5]

    Forged by Fire: NNSY Forge Shop Develops Tools for Local Firefighters

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Metal Forger Mechanic Jesse Dalton hammers a recently-heated metal in the forge shop at Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 09:46
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    This work, Forged by Fire: NNSY Forge Shop Develops Tools for Local Firefighters [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

