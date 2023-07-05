Forged by Fire: NNSY Forge Shop Develops Tools for Local Firefighters

The Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Forge Shop (Shop 11F) is a six-person team of talented individuals who are able to mold metal with the help of scorching furnaces, power presses, and other tools to generate high quality products that benefit the customer. When a unique job came to them from Fire Rescue – Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, the team jumped at the chance to assist.



The job was to develop custom tools featuring giant claw hammers, pry bar features, and New York hooks to be able to traverse and provide assistance on location during emergency situations.



“We’ve made pry bars in the past but never to this degree,” said Work Leader Eric Slate. “So our team began looking at utilizing different tactics to develop these tools to the specifications needed. Under extreme heat and taking on some complex forging methods, this team rose to the occasion and was able to work out testing prototypes all the way to a final product everyone was proud of.”



Shop 11F team members all worked together where needed to complete the job, each taking on different tasks to reach the goal including working power presses, working the metal in the furnaces, and using power hammers to work the metal into the shape and structure needed to fit the need for the emergency response team. Passionate about their trade, the team continuously works under extreme conditions to make works of art that benefit the workforce serving the fleet. What’s more, they are able to craft specifically to the needs of the customer, experimenting with techniques to develop the best product possible.



“We’re able to create something lasting and build in our skillsets so that we’re able to tackle more and more jobs going forward,” said Metal Forger Mechanic Jesse Dalton. “Everything we create represents our team and our trade talents. What’s more, everything we create is signed off by us with a blacksmith seal to show what we’ve done and continue to do as forgers. For me, I use a seal that was designed by my late brother and holds a very personal meaning for me to see completed works carrying the legacy of my brother and myself as the creations go forth to meet the mission.”



Firefighter Stephen Tate noted, “We came to see what this team could put together for us and they went above and beyond to meet our needs. What they created for us was all we could have wanted and more.”



Shop 11F has since developed these tools to directly benefit their team as well as the shipyard as large – providing more tools to enter the arsenal of the shipyard worker. And with each job, they continue to grow their talents to meet whatever need comes their way.



“Through extreme conditions and a solid team at our side, we (the metal forgers of NNSY) want to keep our trade alive and do our part to provide the best service to our Navy,” said Metal Forger Mechanic Christopher “Toad” Kanash. “We’re a family who love being able to make the tools our shipyard needs to succeed.”



Interested in requesting a forging job with the team? Contact Metal Forger Supervisor John Sales at john.d.sales2.civ@us.navy.mil and Metal Forger Work Leader Eric Slate eric.c.slate.civ@us.navy.mil for more information.

