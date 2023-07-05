Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President of the Naval War College Rear Adm. Pete Garvin visits Italian Navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591) [Image 5 of 6]

    President of the Naval War College Rear Adm. Pete Garvin visits Italian Navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591)

    UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by William Dodge 

    U.S. Naval War College

    BOSTON – President of the U.S. Naval War College (NWC) Rear Adm. Pete Garvin visits the Italian Navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591) and her crew July 13, 2023. During the visit Rear Adm. Garvin met with Fasan’s commanding officer Cmdr. Fabio Casamassima and Naval Attaché to the Italian Embassy Capt. Marco Bagni, before holding an All Hands Call with the crew. Fasan recently completed training with the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo by Brett Dodge/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 08:03
    Photo ID: 7915893
    VIRIN: 230713-N-GP524-1542
    Resolution: 8870x6336
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President of the Naval War College Rear Adm. Pete Garvin visits Italian Navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591) [Image 6 of 6], by William Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    President of the Naval War College Rear Adm. Pete Garvin visits Italian Navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591)
    President of the Naval War College Rear Adm. Pete Garvin visits Italian Navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591)
    President of the Naval War College Rear Adm. Pete Garvin visits Italian Navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591)
    President of the Naval War College Rear Adm. Pete Garvin visits Italian Navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591)
    President of the Naval War College Rear Adm. Pete Garvin visits Italian Navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591)
    President of the Naval War College Rear Adm. Pete Garvin visits Italian Navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Naval War College
    allies
    Italian Navy
    Marina Militare
    Rear Admiral Pete Garvin
    ITS Virginio Fasan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT