President of the Naval War College Rear Adm. Pete Garvin visits Italian Navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591)

BOSTON – President of the U.S. Naval War College (NWC) Rear Adm. Pete Garvin visits the Italian Navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591) and her crew July 13, 2023. During the visit Rear Adm. Garvin met with Fasan’s commanding officer Cmdr. Fabio Casamassima and Naval Attaché to the Italian Embassy Capt. Marco Bagni, before holding an All Hands Call with the crew. Fasan recently completed training with the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo by Brett Dodge/Released)

