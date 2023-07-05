Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VP-47 in RAF Lossiemouth, UK [Image 3 of 3]

    VP-47 in RAF Lossiemouth, UK

    ROYAL AIR FORCE LOSSIEMOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Sykes 

    Patrol Squadron 47

    230715-N-XK809-1037 ROYAL AIR FORCE LOSSIEMOUTH, United Kingdom (July 15, 2023) – Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Colton Berka assigned to the ‘Golden Swordsmen’ of Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, performs maintnace on the AN/APY-10 radar of a P-8A Poseidon at Royal Air Force (RAF) Lossiemouth, July 15, 2023. VP-47 is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Sykes/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 06:19
    Photo ID: 7915823
    VIRIN: 230715-N-XK809-1037
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE LOSSIEMOUTH, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-47 in RAF Lossiemouth, UK [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 William Sykes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VP-47 in RAF Lossiemouth, UK
    VP-47 in RAF Lossiemouth, UK
    VP-47 in RAF Lossiemouth, UK

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    VP-47
    P8
    RAF LOSSIEMOUTH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT