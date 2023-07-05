VP-47 in RAF Lossiemouth, UK

230715-N-XK809-1006 ROYAL AIR FORCE LOSSIEMOUTH, United Kingdom (July 15, 2023) – Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Diego Olvera assigned to the ‘Golden Swordsmen’ of Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, performs maintnace on a P-8A Poseidon at Royal Air Force (RAF) Lossiemouth, July 15, 2023. VP-47 is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Sykes/Released)

