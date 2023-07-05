Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reception into Theater Aboard USNS Fisher in Darwin, Australia [Image 6 of 6]

    Reception into Theater Aboard USNS Fisher in Darwin, Australia

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Gray 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    Combined Joint Theater Support Unit – NW Reception Team Master Sgt. Loini Person, front, 1st Lt. Renee Banks, rear, assigned to 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division and Royal Australian Air Force Sgt. Mathew Hurston, reception officer assigned to Headquarters Air Mobility Group, disembark USNS Fisher after briefing new arrivals to theater before Talisman Sabre 2023 at Darwin, Australia, July 6, 2023. Talisman Sabre is designed to test our respective forces in planning and conducting multinational and multi-service operations and improve the readiness and interoperability between Australian and US forces and other partner nations. Occurring every two years, Talisman Sabre reflects the closeness of our alliance and strength of our enduring military relationship with the United States and also our commitment to working with likeminded partners in the region. The Australian Defence Force will host the bilateral exercise from July 22 - Aug 4.

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2023 20:03
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 
