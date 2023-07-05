Reception into Theater Aboard USNS Fisher in Darwin, Australia

Combined Joint Theater Support Unit – NW J1 Officer in Charge 1st Lt. Renee Banks, assigned to 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division and Royal Australian Air Force Sgt. Mathew Hurston, reception officer assigned to Headquarters Air Mobility Group, brief new arrivals to theater aboard USNS Fisher before Talisman Sabre 2023 at Darwin, Australia, July 6, 2023. Talisman Sabre is designed to test our respective forces in planning and conducting multinational and multi-service operations and improve the readiness and interoperability between Australian and US forces and other partner nations. Occurring every two years, Talisman Sabre reflects the closeness of our alliance and strength of our enduring military relationship with the United States and also our commitment to working with likeminded partners in the region. The Australian Defence Force will host the bilateral exercise from July 22 - Aug 4.

