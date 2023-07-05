USAF Airmen trained by Australian firefighters during MG23

Senior Airman Robert Lenert, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, is trained by an Australian firefighter on the airfield emergency fire trucks to provide extended capabilities during Mobility Guardian 23 in Townsville, Australia, July 13, 2023. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area increasing interoperability with U.S. Allies and partners and bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Captain Christina Judd)

