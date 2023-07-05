Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF Airmen trained by Australian firefighters during MG23

    TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Capt. Christina Judd 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Robert Lenert, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, is trained by an Australian firefighter on the airfield emergency fire trucks to provide extended capabilities during Mobility Guardian 23 in Townsville, Australia, July 13, 2023. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area increasing interoperability with U.S. Allies and partners and bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Captain Christina Judd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2023 16:16
    Photo ID: 7915052
    VIRIN: 230713-F-DG659-1147
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 478.24 KB
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, AU 
    Air Mobility Command
    Mobility Guardian
    Free And Open IndoPacific
    MG23

