    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Multinational Forces Conduct Unmanned EOD Operations [Image 2 of 4]

    Multinational Forces Conduct Unmanned EOD Operations

    CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA

    07.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mitchell Meppelink 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA (July 15, 2023) Captain Camila Moreno, of the Colombian Navy, assigned to Colombian Marine Engineers Battalion 1, throws a toe fish in the water to communicate with a MK18 Mod 1 as part of an unmanned training exercise during UNITAS LXIV, July 15, 2023. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface, and submarine systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mitch Meppelink)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2023 11:10
    Photo ID: 7914967
    VIRIN: 230715-N-RL853-3079
    Resolution: 2257x2724
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: CARTAGENA, CO 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multinational Forces Conduct Unmanned EOD Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Mitchell Meppelink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Multinational Forces Conduct Unmanned EOD Operations
    Multinational Forces Conduct Unmanned EOD Operations
    Multinational Forces Conduct Unmanned EOD Operations
    Multinational Forces Conduct Unmanned EOD Operations

    TAGS

    UNMANNED
    EOD
    UNITAS
    UNITAS LXIV
    UNITAS 2023

