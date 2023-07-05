Multinational Forces Conduct Unmanned EOD Operations

CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA (July 15, 2023) U.S. Sailors with Explosive Ordinance Disposal Mobile Unit 6, company 6-1, take multinational forces out to launch MK18 Mod 1 as part of an unmanned training exercise during UNITAS LXIV, July 15, 2023. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface, and submarine systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mitch Meppelink)

Date Taken: 07.15.2023
Location: CARTAGENA, CO