    UNITAS: Reconnaissance Patrolling [Image 2 of 9]

    UNITAS: Reconnaissance Patrolling

    CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA

    07.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Colton Garrett 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    A U.S. reconnaissance Marine with 4th Reconnaissance Battalion, 4th Marine Division, is photographed during jungle patrolling training for UNITAS LXIV at Cartagena, Colombia, July 15, 2023. During UNITAS, reconnaissance and special operation force Marines from partnered and allied nations conducted multilateral special operations training consisting of room clearing, visit board search and seizure, jungle patrolling, low level static line jumping, small arms, and helicopter rope suspension tactics. UNITAS, taking place in Colombia this year, is the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Colton K. Garrett)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2023 10:18
    Location: CARTAGENA, CO 
    MARFORSOUTH
    UNITAS
    Enduring Promise
    Promessa Duradoura
    UNITASLXIV
    MFRUNITAS23

