UNITAS: Reconnaissance Patrolling

A Colombian reconnaissance Marine is photographed during jungle patrolling training for UNITAS LXIV at Cartagena, Colombia, July 15, 2023. During UNITAS, reconnaissance and special operation force Marines from partnered and allied nations conducted multilateral special operations training consisting of room clearing, visit board search and seizure, jungle patrolling, low level static line jumping, small arms, and helicopter rope suspension tactics. UNITAS, taking place in Colombia this year, is the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Colton K. Garrett)

