U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Douglas Sasse, rear vice commander of U.S. 4th Fleet, right, speaks with U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Raymond Adams, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, Forward, aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21) during UNITAS LXIV at Cartagena, Colombia, July 14, 2023. UNITAS, taking place in Colombia this year, is the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Colton K. Garrett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2023 Date Posted: 07.16.2023 10:18 Photo ID: 7914933 VIRIN: 230714-M-FS141-1161 Resolution: 4262x2841 Size: 5.77 MB Location: CARTAGENA, CO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UNITAS: Brig. Gen. Adams USS New York Visit [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Colton Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.