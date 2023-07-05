Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS: Brig. Gen. Adams USS New York Visit [Image 3 of 7]

    UNITAS: Brig. Gen. Adams USS New York Visit

    CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA

    07.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Colton Garrett 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Raymond Adams, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, Forward, stands on the bridge of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21) during UNITAS LXIV at Cartagena, Colombia, July 14, 2023. UNITAS, taking place in Colombia this year, is the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Colton K. Garrett)

