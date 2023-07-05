Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECAF visits the Liberty Wing [Image 8 of 8]

    SECAF visits the Liberty Wing

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole Gamez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall addresses 48th Fighter Wing personnel during a base-wide all-call at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 13, 2023. During his visit, Kendall recognized Liberty Wing Airmen for excellence in demonstrating conventional employment capabilities and maintaining an alert posture during recent real world taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    SECAF
    Frank Kendall
    Liberty Wing
    48 Fighter Wing

