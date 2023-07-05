Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall addresses 48th Fighter Wing personnel during a base-wide all-call at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 13, 2023. During his visit, Kendall recognized Liberty Wing Airmen for excellence in demonstrating conventional employment capabilities and maintaining an alert posture during recent real world taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2023 Date Posted: 07.16.2023 07:53 Photo ID: 7914916 VIRIN: 230713-F-AX516-1306 Resolution: 7222x4815 Size: 2.85 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECAF visits the Liberty Wing [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Renee Nicole Gamez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.