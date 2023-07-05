SECAF visits the Liberty Wing

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall addresses 48th Fighter Wing personnel during a base-wide all-call at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 13, 2023. During his trip, Kendall visited various units where he held discussions on vital matters, highlighted strategic goals, acknowledged the contributions of Airmen and shared his vision for the future during a base-wide all-call. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)

