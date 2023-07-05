Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. integration and outreach at RIAT23 [Image 6 of 8]

    U.S. integration and outreach at RIAT23

    FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.15.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Symantha King 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force pilot answers questions about the U-2 Dragon Lady at the 2023 Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, England, July 15, 2023. RIAT participation demonstrates U.S. commitment to European allies and partners while highlighting U.S. capabilities to a diverse audience, emphasizing unity, innovation, and a shared commitment to excellence.

    Date Taken: 07.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2023 06:09
    Location: FAIRFORD, GB 
    This work, U.S. integration and outreach at RIAT23 [Image 8 of 8], by 1st Lt. Symantha King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RIAT
    Royal International Air Tattoo
    U-2
    USAFE–AFAFRICA
    RIAT23

