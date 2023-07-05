U.S. integration and outreach at RIAT23

A U.S. Air Force pilot gives a tour to airshow visitors at the 2023 Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, England, July 15, 2023. RIAT participation demonstrates U.S. commitment to European allies and partners while highlighting U.S. capabilities to a diverse audience, emphasizing unity, innovation, and a shared commitment to excellence.

Date Taken: 07.15.2023
Location: FAIRFORD, GB