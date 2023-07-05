You Belong

Col. J. Ashley Mills, commander of the 185th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, Mississippi Army National Guard, addresses Soldiers of the 642nd Aviation Support Battalion, New York Army National Guard, during a “patch-over” ceremony on July 14, 2023, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The ceremony represented the command structure change for the 642nd ASB, which has been deployed as part of the 185th ECAB, Mississippi Army National Guard, since February, conducting aviation operations supporting operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield, and New Normal. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)
