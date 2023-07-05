Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tell Us About It [Image 4 of 5]

    Tell Us About It

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann  

    185th Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 642nd Aviation Support Battalion, New York Army National Guard, stand listening to the commander of the 185th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade explain the unit history during a “patch-over” ceremony on July 14, 2023, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The ceremony represented the command structure change for the 642nd ASB, which has been deployed as part of the 185th ECAB, Mississippi Army National Guard, since February, conducting aviation operations supporting operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield, and New Normal. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2023 04:27
    Photo ID: 7914835
    VIRIN: 230713-A-MX357-6014
    Resolution: 800x640
    Size: 564.09 KB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tell Us About It [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Shane Hamann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Patch Me Up
    Shoulder Wings
    We're a Team
    Tell Us About It
    You Belong

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MSARNG 185th ECAB 185 ECAB 185th Aviation Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT