U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Bakke from the 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, prepares as a Japanese C-130 lands on Baker Landing Zone in Tinian, U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas, July 12, 2023. 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron members, Air Mobility Liaison Officers, Expeditionary Air Ground Liaison Element members, and Japanese loadmasters participated in Mobility Guardian 23, where their mission was to support the coalition landing zone, drop zone operations, and support cargo preparation. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.16.2023 02:46 Photo ID: 7914763 VIRIN: 230712-F-ZZ001-1002 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 497.85 KB Location: MP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 621st AMSOS, AMLOS, and EAGLEs Land in Tinian for Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.