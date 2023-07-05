Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    621st AMSOS, AMLOS, and EAGLEs Land in Tinian for Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 2 of 2]

    621st AMSOS, AMLOS, and EAGLEs Land in Tinian for Mobility Guardian 23

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Bakke from the 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, prepares as a Japanese C-130 lands on Baker Landing Zone in Tinian, U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas, July 12, 2023. 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron members, Air Mobility Liaison Officers, Expeditionary Air Ground Liaison Element members, and Japanese loadmasters participated in Mobility Guardian 23, where their mission was to support the coalition landing zone, drop zone operations, and support cargo preparation. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2023 02:46
    Mobility Guardian
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    MG23

