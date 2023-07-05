621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron members from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Air Mobility Liaison Officers, Expeditionary Air Ground Liaison Element members, and Japanese loadmasters pose for a photo on a Japanese C-130 on Baker Landing Zone in Tinian, U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas, July 14, 2023. For Mobility Guardian 23, the AMLO's mission was to support the coalition landing zone and drop zone operations, while the EAGLE's mission for MG23 was to support cargo preparation. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.16.2023 02:46 Photo ID: 7914762 VIRIN: 230714-F-ZZ001-1001 Resolution: 960x1280 Size: 809.87 KB Location: MP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 621st AMSOS, AMLOS, and EAGLEs Land in Tinian for Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.