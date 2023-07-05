Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    621st AMSOS, AMLOS, and EAGLEs Land in Tinian for Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 1 of 2]

    621st AMSOS, AMLOS, and EAGLEs Land in Tinian for Mobility Guardian 23

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron members from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Air Mobility Liaison Officers, Expeditionary Air Ground Liaison Element members, and Japanese loadmasters pose for a photo on a Japanese C-130 on Baker Landing Zone in Tinian, U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas, July 14, 2023. For Mobility Guardian 23, the AMLO's mission was to support the coalition landing zone and drop zone operations, while the EAGLE's mission for MG23 was to support cargo preparation. (Courtesy Photo)

    This work, 621st AMSOS, AMLOS, and EAGLEs Land in Tinian for Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mobility Guardian
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    MG23

