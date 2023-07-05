USS Howard (DDG 83) Water Safety Light Maintenance

230715-N-NY362-1026 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 15, 2023) Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Chengwei Zhang, from New York, inspects a water safety light plug aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the Philippine Sea, July 15. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest and forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)
