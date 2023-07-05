Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Howard (DDG 83) Water Safety Light Maintenance [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Howard (DDG 83) Water Safety Light Maintenance

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230715-N-NY362-1018 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 15, 2023) Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Chengwei Zhang, from New York, performs a function test on a water safety light aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the Philippine Sea, July 15. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest and forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

    This work, USS Howard (DDG 83) Water Safety Light Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Electrician’s Mate
    USS Howard
    DDG 83
    Water Safety Light

