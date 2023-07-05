230715-N-NY362-1018 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 15, 2023) Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Chengwei Zhang, from New York, performs a function test on a water safety light aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the Philippine Sea, July 15. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest and forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2023 Date Posted: 07.16.2023 02:53 Photo ID: 7914757 VIRIN: 230715-N-NY362-1018 Resolution: 6103x4354 Size: 971.77 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Howard (DDG 83) Water Safety Light Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.