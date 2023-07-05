Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UNITAS 2023: Marine Forces Reserve Band performs with U.S. Fleet Forces Band [Image 11 of 16]

    UNITAS 2023: Marine Forces Reserve Band performs with U.S. Fleet Forces Band

    CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Daniel Wetzel 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    Lance Cpl. Bryan Patterson with Marine Forces Reserve Band plays the tuba at Centro Comercial La Serrenzuela in Cartagena, Colombia, as part of a community relations concert with the Navy’s U.S. Fleet Forces Band during UNITAS LXIV July 14, 2023. UNITAS is the world's longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. Patterson is from Dallas, Texas.
    (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Daniel Wetzel)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 23:20
    Photo ID: 7914694
    VIRIN: 240714-M-AR635-1012
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 14.47 MB
    Location: CARTAGENA, CO 
    Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNITAS 2023: Marine Forces Reserve Band performs with U.S. Fleet Forces Band [Image 16 of 16], by GySgt Daniel Wetzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UNITAS
    PROMESA DURADERA
    mfrband
    UNITASLXIV
    MFRUNITAS23

